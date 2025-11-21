NCAA athletes and athletic departments cannot bet on professional sports. The mandate banning athletes and staff from betting remains in place after the board rejected a rule change permitting pro sports gambling on Friday.

Last month, the NCAA Division I Board voted to delay a legislative change that would permit college athletes and athletic department staff to gamble on professional sports. The rule change, originally intended to go into effect on Nov. 1, was delayed to Nov. 22 after pushback from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and other prominent voices.

Each Division I school was given 30 days to vote to rescind the proposal, since it was adopted by less than 75% of the cabinet. More than two-thirds voted to stop the rule change, crossing the threshold needed one day before the 30-day period expired. The amendment would have only affected betting on pro sports. Betting on college games and sharing information with bettors would have remained prohibited regardless of the outcome.

The decision follows a high-profile federal investigation into sports betting and illegal gambling. On Oct. 23, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones were among more than 30 people arrested by the FBI as part of two extensive federal grand jury investigations.

On Friday, an NCAA investigation found that former Temple guard Hysier Miller placed bets on and against his own team. Two weeks ago, the NCAA revoked eligibility from six men's basketball players over allegations of sports betting.