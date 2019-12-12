NCAA seeks federal assistance from Congress on name, image and likeness rules

The collegiate model is apparently in for another roller coaster ride. The NCAA seems willing to turn its controversial name, image and likeness problem over to the federal government.

NCAA president Mark Emmert told reporters Wednesday that he had met with representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate to discuss federal legislation on name, image and likeness.

That is significant because, for decades, the NCAA has fought federal intervention on several fronts. Now, without Congressional oversight, the association might be outflanked by a series of bills filed in up to 20 states that would allow athletes to capitalize monetarily on their fame, perhaps by as early as this summer.

"There's an interest in providing support because some of these issues can't be really resolved without congressional action," Emmert told reporters while in New York for a collegiate conference.

That would be a radical shift even from earlier this year. Three months ago, Emmert told a group of athletic directors that name, image and likeness was the "single biggest issue" he has faced in his decade on the job.

Last spring, an NCAA working group was formed to study the issue. In September, Emmert labeled name, image and likeness an "existential threat" to the collegiate (amateurism) model. A month later in October, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to allow athletes to "benefit from" their name, image and likeness.

Until that moment, the NCAA adamantly opposed athletes being able to profit from those qualities. That included autographs, commercials and endorsements.

That working group is expected to come up with recommendations by April. The NCAA says formal legislation couldn't be adopted until the January 2021 convention.

That's just one of the deadlines the NCAA is facing that might explain why it may turn the issue over to the government. Whatever resolution is reached could transform college athletics.

"My concern about NIL is that there may be much bigger issues that Congress has to tackle. In other words, is that the place to go?" asked Tom McMillen, president of Lead1 Association, which represents the 130 FBS athletic directors. … It would very problematic [for the government to get involved]. The environment for passing quickly with Congress particularly with an election year and impeachment is never an easy process."

There is an increasing number of college administrators who support name, image and likeness rights.

But can the collegiate model hang on until there is resolution? Change is now expected in a period of months, not years. Specifically, with Congress involved, can a federal law be developed in the 13 months before that NCAA convention in 2021?

The NCAA faces several name, image and likeness challenges on several fronts: A bipartisan working group headed by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was announced last week. Rep. Mark Walker (R-North Carolina) has already introduced a federal bill allowing athletes to profit off these qualities.

Add to that the complicated reality that several states will have such laws in place, all different from each other. The NCAA fears having to put out legal fires in each of those states while name, image and likeness rules are hashed out among its members.

McMillen, a former Maryland Congressman, said there is even a feeling among some politicians that, "50 states [with 50 different laws] is not a bad way to go. The states' rights view, 'We compete on taxes, we compete on business.'"

Why not compete for athletes?

Politically, it could come down to a case of states' rights -- which opposes federal intervention -- to civil rights.

"You don't need Congress to take action," said Darren Heitner, a South Florida attorney who helped write a Florida name, image and likeness bill that seeks to become law on July 1. "The NCAA could do it itself."

He is right. The NCAA could call for emergency legislation to address the issue. It has taken such action in the past to address pressing issues.

"It's a rock and a hard place," McMillen said. "I do think it's complicated."