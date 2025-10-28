The NCAA Division I Board voted Tuesday to delay the effective date of the legislative change that would permit college athletes to gamble on professional sports, pushing it back from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22. The move comes amid immense pushback from notable figures in college athletics, particularly SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who voiced his concerns over the repealing of the NCAA's longstanding prohibition on sports betting.

That the NCAA delayed the effective date to Nov. 22 in particular comes with important ramifications. That date is one day after the close of a membership rescission period in which Division I schools can vote to overturn proposed legislation. Division I rules state that schools may vote to rescind a proposal within 30 days if it is adopted by less than a 75% majority by the Division I cabinet.

Given the widespread opposition to the NCAA's new gambling legislation -- and that illegal gambling is in the headlines in the wake of the federal investigation that led to more than 30 arrests -- there appears to be a legitimate chance that it is voted down during the rescission period.

Greg Sankey urges NCAA to nix rule change permitting sports betting: 'Major step in the wrong direction' Carter Bahns

Sankey said in a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker that SEC presidents and chancellors have concerns with the legislation's impacts on competition, integrity and athlete well-being. Those feelings are also present in other leagues like the ACC, where Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi called the legislation "absolutely one of the stupidest decisions I've ever seen."

The rule change does not alter the NCAA's stances on gambling in college athletics. Athletes will remain prohibited from betting on college games and sharing information with bettors. The legislation also includes plans to provide additional education and support to prevent problem gambling.

"On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association's commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level," Sankey said in his letter to the NCAA. "If there are legal or practical concerns about the prior policy, those should be addressed through careful refinement -- not through wholesale removal of the guardrails that have long supported the integrity of games and the well-being of those who participate."

Narduzzi pointed out recent issues in professional sports, including the NBA, which last week saw Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier arrested by the FBI as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling.

"First of all, it's a habit," Narduzzi said. "It's no different than smoking, drinking, doing drugs, it's a bad habit. I don't think anyone here encourages you guys to go out drinking and getting smashed on a Friday night or Saturday night, or at a ball game."