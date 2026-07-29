NCAA hands Tennessee star LB Arion Carter two game suspension over flight during NFL pre-draft process

The NCAA has suspended Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter for two games after his agent paid for a $427 flight to a training facility during the NFL pre-draft process this spring, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

The Vols' leading tackler each of the last two seasons, Carter entered the 2026 NFL Draft in December, but decided to return to school for another campaign after suffering an injury during the pre-draft process.

Since Carter's agent paid for his travel to an NFL training facility, the NCAA ruled that he committed a Level III violation.

Carter is expected to miss Tennessee's opener against Furman and the team's Week 2 contest at Georgia Tech. Tennessee is protesting the NCAA's decision after an initial appeal reduced a three-game suspension to two.

"Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said in a statement to the Knoxville News Sentinel. "His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched.

"We disagree with the NCAA's ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean's List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can't wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week."

Carter's impact on Tennessee's defense

Carter returning to Tennessee gives the Vols something every championship-minded defense needs -- a proven heartbeat in the middle. Carter battled foot issues in 2025, but still led Tennessee with 76 tackles while earning All-SEC honors. Now healthy, his instincts, physicality and sideline-to-sideline range should anchor a linebacker room loaded with depth.

Carter has played 31 games over his three seasons with the Vols, tallying 161 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, an interception and nine pass breakups. He's one of the veterans on a new-look defense under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, an offseason hire from Penn State that Heupel hopes solves defensive issues at Tennessee.

His impact extends beyond production, too. Carter is a captain and an established voice for a young roster facing another unforgiving SEC schedule. With Amare Campbell and others alongside him, Tennessee has the flexibility to attack from multiple looks. Carter's return raises the defense's floor and gives the Vols a legitimate difference-maker.

Knowles brought several of his top Penn State defenders with him, including Campbell, nose tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane.