The future of the 2020 college football season is in doubt due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused the NCAA to alter some rules. The NCAA announced Thursday that Football Bowl Subdivision teams can count two victories against Football Championship Subdivision opponents toward bowl eligibility during the 2020 season.

The previous NCAA rule only allowed FBS schools to count one game vs. FCS opponents as long as the school averages 90% of the maximum number of football scholarships during a rolling two-year period. The one-year waiver for the 2020 football season changes that average requirement to an 80% of the scholarships during the rolling two-year period.

The number of games each FBS team will play during the 2020 season has changed quite a bit over the last two weeks. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that they will only play conference games with the specific number of games for each team to be determined at a later date. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have yet to announce any changes to their schedules other than out-of-conference games that were canceled due to the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions.

"We've seen the news around COVID-19 alter itself in different ways over a number of weeks," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week. "And so what we've identified is an opportunity in late July for an important check in to see our public health reality. We were told from the beginning to take as much time as possible to make a better decision."

The ACC and Big 12 are also expected to have a similar timeline for their decisions on potential 2020 scheduling changes.