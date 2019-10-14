Nebraska and Illinois to open 2021 college football season in Ireland

More college football is headed overseas for Ireland.

The 2021 college football season will start overseas for Big Ten opponents Nebraska and Illinois. On Monday, both schools announced that they would be playing in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Aug. 28, 2021 in Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. According to a press release from Illinois, the original date for this game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign was Nov. 13, 2021. Since this is now essentially a "Week Zero" game for both teams, they'll get two open weeks that season.

"It is a privilege to be here at the University of Illinois for the announcement of the teams for the 2021 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. I welcome the news that both the University of Illinois and University of Nebraska teams and fans will travel to Dublin in 2021 and I look forward to seeing the color and energy that they will bring to the city of Dublin," said mayor Paul Mc Auliffe in a statement. "Dublin and Ireland are ready to welcome you! This fixture is an important date in our calendar and showcases Dublin as a destination for hosting major international sporting events."

We are excited to officially announce that @IlliniFootball and @HuskerFBNation be headed to Ireland for the 2021 @AerLingus College Football Classic! pic.twitter.com/vTsUq4TxNF — Aer Lingus College Football Ireland (@cfbireland) October 14, 2019

Nebraska last played overseas in 1992 in the Coca-Cola Classic in Tokyo against Kansas State.

Navy and Notre Dame are already scheduled to play in the series starting on Aug. 29, 2020. Aviva Stadium has also previously hosted regular home a Notre Dame-Navy game in 2012 and a Boston College-Georgia Tech game in 2016.