Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Northwestern 3-3, Nebraska 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Northwestern has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. After each having a week off, the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will shake off the cobwebs and face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 21st at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Two weeks ago, it was close, but Northwestern sidestepped Howard for a 23-20 win. The overall outcome was as expected, but Howard made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Among those leading the charge was Brendan Sullivan, who threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Nebraska earned a 20-7 victory over Illinois on October 6th. The victory was just what Nebraska needed coming off of a 45-7 defeat in their prior contest.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Heinrich Haarberg and Anthony Grant.

The win got Northwestern back to even at 3-3. As for Nebraska, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 3-3 record this season.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog.

Northwestern skirted past Nebraska 31-28 in their previous matchup back in August of 2022. Will Northwestern repeat their success, or does Nebraska have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cornhuskers slightly, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.

Aug 27, 2022 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 28

Oct 02, 2021 - Nebraska 56 vs. Northwestern 7

Nov 07, 2020 - Northwestern 21 vs. Nebraska 13

Oct 05, 2019 - Nebraska 13 vs. Northwestern 10

Oct 13, 2018 - Northwestern 34 vs. Nebraska 31

Nov 04, 2017 - Northwestern 31 vs. Nebraska 24

Sep 24, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Northwestern 13

Oct 24, 2015 - Northwestern 30 vs. Nebraska 28

Injury Report for Nebraska

Rahmir Johnson: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Marcus Washington: Out for the Season (Knee)

Arik Gilbert: out (Not Injury Related)

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda: Out for the Season (Knee)

Gabe Ervin Jr.: Out for the Season (Hip)

DeShon Singleton: out (Knee)

Brodie Tagaloa: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Dwight Bootle II: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Maverick Noonan: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Northwestern