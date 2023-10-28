Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Purdue 2-5, Nebraska 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Nebraska will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Purdue took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Nebraska, who comes in off a win.

Nebraska was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 17-9 victory over Northwestern. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Nebraska.

Nobody from Nebraska had a standout game, but they got scores from Heinrich Haarberg and Malachi Coleman.

Nebraska's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB eight times. Leading the way was Nash Hutmacher and his 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Purdue gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They were dealt a punishing 41-7 loss at the hands of Ohio State. Purdue was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 20-0.

Nebraska has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for Purdue, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-5.

While only Purdue took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the match is expected to be close, with Purdue going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Nebraska came up short against Purdue in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 43-37. Will Nebraska have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Purdue is a slight 1-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cornhuskers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nebraska.

Oct 15, 2022 - Purdue 43 vs. Nebraska 37

Oct 30, 2021 - Purdue 28 vs. Nebraska 23

Dec 05, 2020 - Nebraska 37 vs. Purdue 27

Nov 02, 2019 - Purdue 31 vs. Nebraska 27

Sep 29, 2018 - Purdue 42 vs. Nebraska 28

Oct 28, 2017 - Nebraska 25 vs. Purdue 24

Oct 22, 2016 - Nebraska 27 vs. Purdue 14

Oct 31, 2015 - Purdue 55 vs. Nebraska 45

Injury Report for Nebraska

Billy Kemp IV: out (Knee)

Rahmir Johnson: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Nouredin Nouili: out (Undisclosed)

Ethan Piper: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Marcus Washington: Out for the Season (Knee)

Arik Gilbert: out (Not Injury Related)

Turner Corcoran: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda: Out for the Season (Knee)

Tommi Hill: questionable (Undisclosed)

Gabe Ervin Jr.: Out for the Season (Hip)

DeShon Singleton: out (Knee)

Brodie Tagaloa: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Dwight Bootle II: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Maverick Noonan: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Purdue