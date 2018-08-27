Nebraska down to just one scholarship QB after naming Adrian Martinez starter

True freshman Adrian Martinez was named Nebraska's starting quarterback under first-year coach Scott Frost on Sunday evening, and the depth chart behind him suffered some attrition just 24 hours later.

ESPN reported Monday that redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia has withdrawn from the school with the intent to transfer after losing out to Martinez. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound native of Calabasas, California, was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 and the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Gebbia's move would drastically change the dynamic of the Cornhuskers depth chart.

Walk-ons Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker would likely serve as the primary backups to Martinez, and are the only two eligible quarterbacks on the Cornhuskers roster. Bunch redshirted last season after transferring from Scottsdale Community College, and Masker is a true freshman who arrived in August from Kearney, Nebraska.

Noah Verdal, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, was a backup at UCF last year and followed Frost to Nebraska following the conclusion of the 2017 season. He must sit out this year due to the NCAA's undergraduate transfer rules.

Nebraska opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Akron.