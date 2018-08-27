Nebraska down to just one scholarship QB after naming Adrian Martinez starter
The Cornhuskers quarterback depth chart is rather thin at the moment
True freshman Adrian Martinez was named Nebraska's starting quarterback under first-year coach Scott Frost on Sunday evening, and the depth chart behind him suffered some attrition just 24 hours later.
ESPN reported Monday that redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia has withdrawn from the school with the intent to transfer after losing out to Martinez. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound native of Calabasas, California, was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 and the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.
Gebbia's move would drastically change the dynamic of the Cornhuskers depth chart.
Walk-ons Andrew Bunch and Matt Masker would likely serve as the primary backups to Martinez, and are the only two eligible quarterbacks on the Cornhuskers roster. Bunch redshirted last season after transferring from Scottsdale Community College, and Masker is a true freshman who arrived in August from Kearney, Nebraska.
Noah Verdal, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, was a backup at UCF last year and followed Frost to Nebraska following the conclusion of the 2017 season. He must sit out this year due to the NCAA's undergraduate transfer rules.
Nebraska opens the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Akron.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sumlin dismisses LB after racist remarks
Santino Marchiol appears to refer to multiple black players as 'monkeys' in a video from when...
-
Report: Burrow named LSU starting QB
Burrow beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the gig
-
Mississippi State suspends Fitzgerald
The Bulldogs will be without their starter against Stephen F. Austin in Week 1
-
Alabama names Tua, Hurts co-starters
Alabama's first depth chart had both Hurts and Tagovailoa listed as first-string QB
-
Week 1 College Football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Florida names Franks starting QB
Franks started eight games for the Gators last year