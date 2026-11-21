Nebraska has taken down a ranked opponent for the first time in a decade, snapping a 31-game losing streak to ranked teams with a 31-28 win at home over No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.

Matt Rhule's Huskers exorcised their demons -- and not without some late drama -- to pick up a desperately needed signature win in Rhule's tenure. On the other side, Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes had been re-energized by a big move up to No. 14 in the rankings this past week, but a fourth loss on their résumé puts the final nail in the coffin of an incredibly disappointing and frustrating season in Columbus.

The Huskers dominated the game early on, as the Ohio State defense struggled to find answers for a Nebraska offense that was moving the ball at will. Anthony Colandrea, who has struggled in recent weeks, looked much more like the quarterback who had the Huskers off to a flying start early in the season.

Colandrea accounted for three touchdowns in the first 26 minutes of game time, throwing for two and rushing for another to give Nebraska a 21-7 lead. However, Huskers fans knew better than to get overly excited for an early lead, as this Nebraska team has made a habit out of jumping out early and falling apart late.

The concern in Memorial Stadium that this game would follow that same script grew after Jeremiah Smith hauled in a deep touchdown pass to end the first half, and then the Buckeyes came out of the locker room for an 8-minute touchdown march to tie the game on their first drive of the third quarter.

It had all the makings of another collapse after blowing leads late against Indiana, Oregon and Washington this season. Just as the murmurs began to grow among the Nebraska faithful, the Huskers mounted a fourth-quarter surge. First, they got a rare made field goal to reclaim the lead, then after forcing an Ohio State turnover, Colandrea hit Quinn Clark for a touchdown to extend the lead to 10, which sent Memorial Stadium into a frenzy.

The Buckeyes did make things interesting with a touchdown march of their own with four minutes to play, but after Ryan Day took some questionable early timeouts, the Huskers were able to run out the clock thanks to a pair of first downs from Colandrea on the ground.

Even understanding this version of Ohio State isn't the Buckeyes at their best, this is a desperately needed win for Rhule after so many missed opportunities earlier this year -- and throughout his tenure in Lincoln. Beating the Buckeyes gives him something to point to as a program finding its footing and actually taking strides forward, rather than spinning its wheels in the middle of the Big Ten with nowhere to go.

On the other side, Ryan Day now finds his seat getting hotter and hotter after the Buckeyes' collapse in the second half of the season. Julian Sayin's injury provides a bit of cover for the offense's struggles, but that doesn't explain the defensive woes of the Buckeyes, and losses to USC, Oregon and Nebraska have slammed the door shut on Ohio State's hopes of sneaking back into the playoff.