After four consecutive losses in which the Huskers have averaged 13.5 points per game, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule decided to fire offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

Nebraska made the news official on Saturday coming off a 24-13 loss to Illinois on Friday night that dropped them to 5-4 on the season after a 5-0 start bred optimism in Lincoln for a special season.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season," Rhule said in a statement. "As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program—including wins and losses—and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted. While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties."

The Huskers scored 31 or more in each of their five wins to start the season, but have failed to hit 20 points in any of their losses since. The offense that was humming with transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea has ground to a halt since the fourth-quarter collapse against Indiana. And while the defense has performed admirably, the offense hasn't been able to do its part to get the Huskers back into the win column.

Holgorsen took over as offensive coordinator in 2024 and now exits after just under three seasons in Lincoln. The 55-year-old former West Virginia and Houston head coach will now look to find a new job for 2027.

Nebraska will turn the offense over to Glenn Thomas in the interim. Thomas has been the co-OC and quarterbacks coach under Holgorsen since 2024. He was previously the offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2020-21 and Arizona State in 2022 and worked under Rhule as the co-OC and quarterbacks coach at Temple and Baylor. Thomas will get the final three games of the season to make his case for the full-time job as Nebraska looks to pull itself out of a spiral and avoid a promising year turning into a full-fledged disaster.