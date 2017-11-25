Nebraska fires Mike Riley after 4-8 season, expected to focus on Scott Frost

Not that it was any secret before, but Mike Riley coached his last game at Nebraska on Friday. The third-year coach was fired Saturday morning following a 56-14 home loss to Iowa, which dropped the Cornhuskers to 4-8 on the season.

Bill Moos announced that Nebraska has ended Head Football Coach Mike Riley’s employment effective immediately.



"Riley has brought professionalism and energy to the Nebraska football program, but unfortunately, those attributes have not translated to on-field success," athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement.

Linebackers coach Trent Bray will take over as the interim coach.

The loss also marks their second losing season under Riley and worst record in a decade. In all, Riley was 19-19 in three seasons in Lincoln.

Riley was always kind of an odd fit at Nebraska, and the timing of his arrival was just as peculiar. Riley was seen as the polar opposite personality-wise of his predecessor, Bo Pelini, who went 66-27 in seven seasons and averaged 9.4 wins per year. But Pelini was abrasive, and Riley is universally regarded as one of the nicest guys in the business. While Riley had done an overall good job overachieving at his previous stop, Oregon State, he arrived at Nebraska coming off back-to-back losing seasons and was trending in the wrong direction.

The only question now is where Nebraska goes from here. The link between the school and UCF coach Scott Frost, a Nebraska alumnus, has been well documented. Frost has quickly turned around the Knights' program to an 11-0 regular-season effort two years after they went winless.

However, Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Florida is considering Frost and has "moved on" from Chip Kelly in its coaching search. Kelly confirmed on Saturday that he was taking the UCLA job, replacing Jim Mora.