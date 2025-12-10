Nebraska coach Matt Rhule would not speculate on the future of quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has the same offseason options as anyone when it comes to the college football transfer portal. A new series of questions emerged following Rhule's decision to part ways with offensive line coach and uncle Donovan Raiola.

"Again, so sorry, but you guys know I'm not going to talk about any player's future," Rhule said Tuesday. "Like, I'm just not doing that. That's their job. It's each player's job. They have to announce their own thing because I would never want to misspeak. But, yeah, I talked to the whole team about Donnie and certainly to Dylan. That's his uncle. He loves him. So, I certainly talked to him but I talked to all the O-linemen, I talked to all the guys. I mean, Donnie was loved by a lot of guys.

"So, at the end of the day, I don't like firing people. I don't like affecting their families, I don't like moving on from people. But I do have to do what I think is right for the program. So, I certainly talked to Dylan and I certainly talked to the O-linemen. I talked to the team. In terms of people's futures, that's up to each person."

CBS Sports reported this week there is "concern" about Raiola's future at Nebraska. Nebraska's regular season saw the Huskers go 7-5, during which Raiola missed the final month of action due to injury. Reports emerged in November that Nebraska was preparing for the possibility of Raiola entering the transfer portal.

Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over nine starts as a sophomore with an improved passer rating, showing marked enhancements in his play. However, Raiola was sacked 27 times, which equaled last season's total despite playing in four fewer games with considerably less dropbacks.

Raiola, a former five-star recruit and No. 7 overall player in 2023, signed with Nebraska on a lucrative NIL offer after decommitting from Georgia.

Hoping for a spark offensively, the Raiola-Dana Holgorsen marriage helped the Huskers make incremental strides. Rhule promoted Holgorsen to offensive coordinator in November 2024, a week after initially hiring him as analyst. Heading into bowl season, Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring offense and eighth in total offense.