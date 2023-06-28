Nebraska earned a commitment from four-star tight end Carter Nelson, the No. 1 player in the state, on Wednesday. Nelson, a star at Ainsworth High School, chose the Cornhuskers over strong interest from Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Nelson immediately becomes a headliner in coach Matt Rhule's first full recruiting class and ranks as the top commit of the Rhule era. The rising senior ranks as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and No. 40 player overall in the Top247 ratings. Nelson plays eight-man football at Ainsworth.

"Carter is one of the most unique prospects in the 2024 class," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu told Husker247. "The word 'freak' gets thrown around too much but he is legitimately one of the truly elite athletes in this class. The upside is huge and he has played all over the field, excelled in basketball and track. He's a guy where you bet on his future because there's so much potential here."

If Nelson pans out, he should be a game-changing contributor in offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's pro-style offense. Satterfield used three tight ends -- Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner and Nate Adkins -- liberally during his time at South Carolina. The trio combined for 58 catches, 609 yards and three touchdowns.

Nelson's addition pushes Nebraska's recruiting class to No. 14 nationally. Despite being on campus for just six months, Rhule has landed 21 commitments in the Class of 2024. Four rate as four-star recruits, while 12 are from either Nebraska or Texas, where Rhule previously coached at Baylor.

Perhaps more importantly, Nebraska now holds verbal pledges from the top four players in the state of Nebraska. Others include wide receivers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, along with quarterback Daniel Kaelin. Nebraska has not reeled in the top four recruits from the state since 2019. Prior to Rhule keeping Coleman in the Class of 2023, the top recruit in the state went to Oregon each of the previous two years.