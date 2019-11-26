Nebraska high school star uncorks 79-yard punt in state championship game
This was not an easy punt to get off
On Monday night, Scottsbluff and Skutt Catholic met to decide the Class B Nebraska state championship on the gridiron. While Skutt Catholic came away with a 21-20 win in the game, Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh is who everyone is talking about because of an eye-opening performance
While he proved to be impressive under center, Harsh -- also a kicker -- made an impact on special teams. With 1:21 left in the second quarter, Scottsbluff was punting and the snap went over Harsh's head. However, he was able to retreat into his own end zone, grab the ball and rip off a 79-yard punt to pin Skutt Catholic at their own 16-yard line.
To put that in perspective, the longest punt in the NFL this season is 75 yards and the league's punt leader, Tress Way of the Redskins, has a net average is 48.3 yards. Needless to say, what Harsh did is not too shabby for a high schooler.
Harsh affected the game in all three phases throughout the Class B title game. When it was all said and done, Harsh registered three rushing touchdowns (all of Scottsbluff's scores), a sack, an interception and the booming punt.
He opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the red zone in the opening quarter to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead. Then, with 8:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Harsh put together another spectacular play in which he elected to keep the ball, run through several tacklers and score a touchdown. Harsh's score cut the Skutt Catholic lead to 21-14 at the time.
Later in the quarter, Harsh put together a similar run in which he bowled over two Skutt tacklers on his way to the end zone for his third rushing touchdown. That one cut the deficit to just 21-20 with 2:35 left, but Harsh was denied when he tried to run it in on the two-point conversion attempt.
Harsh -- who recently received a walk-on offer from Nebraska -- clearly doesn't get rattled if a play doesn't begin as it was designed. On both the punt and his second touchdown run, he was forced to grab the ball off the turf in order to keep the play alive and both ended up being significant additions to his highlight reel.
