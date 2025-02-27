Nebraska has hired New England Patriots staffer Patrick Stewart as the team's general manager, according to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. Stewart, who just finished his 13th year in New England across multiple stints, most recently served as the Patriots' director of player personnel during the 2024 season.

Stewart reunites with Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule after previously serving as a member of his staff with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-22. Stewart joined the franchise as the team's director of player personnel before being elevated to vice president of player personnel.

Stewart began his career as an assistant at Ohio State, his alma mater, from 2000-04. He also has collegiate experience from stints at Western Carolina (2005) and Temple (2006). His first tenure with the Patriots began in 2007 as a scouting assistant. He served with New England in various roles until 2018, when he was hired as a national scout for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nebraska is the latest in a growing string of schools to hire a general manager, an effort to keep up with college football's constant evolution. Oklahoma recently hired former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who has extensive experience scouting collegiate prospects, as its GM.

The first major hire for Bill Belichick -- the longtime Patriots coach -- at North Carolina was general manager Michael Lombardi, who has experience as an NFL general manager and personnel director.