Nebraska is turning to Trev Alberts, a former Cornhuskers football star, to be the university's next athletic director after he served in the same position at Nebraska-Omaha for the past 12 years. Alberts will succeed the retired Bill Moos, who served in the position for nearly four years.

Alberts played as a linebacker at Nebraska in the early 1990s, winning the Butkus Award as a senior in 1993 during a golden age of Cornhuskers football under former coach Tom Osborne. In total, Alberts finished his college career with 248 tackles, including 29.5 sacks and the program compiled a 38-9 record during his career.

He was selected fifth overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts but played just three seasons in the NFL before retiring after dealing with injuries. Alberts entered sports broadcasting and worked as an analyst for various networks before accepting the AD job at Omaha in 2009. Omaha is part of the University of Nebraska system, and Alberts shepherded the school to a spot in the Division I ranks, although that process included the disbanding of Omaha's football program in 2011.

Alberts' top task at his alma mater will be navigating a downturn in the football program's fortune. Former Nebraska star quarterback and ex-UCF coach Scott Frost is just 12-20 as he enters his fourth season leading the program and the Cornhuskers have not reached 10 wins since the 2012 season. Moos hired by Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who has also struggled for traction in two seasons on the job.