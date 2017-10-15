Nebraska hires Washington State AD Bill Moos to same position

Nebraska announced Sunday that it has hired Bill Moos away from Washington State to be its new athletic director.

The school wasted very little time replacing Shawn Eichorst, fired on Sept. 21, and in Moos gets an administrator with nearly two decades of experience at Power Five schools. Moos, 66, spent the last seven years as the athletic director at Washington State, his alma mater. Before Washington State, Moos was Oregon's athletic director from 1995-2007.

"Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a news release. "It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs."

The first big decisions for the football program will include the future of Mike Riley, a coach who shares Pac-12 ties with Moos. Saturday's loss to Ohio State dropped Riley to 18-15 overall as the Huskers head coach with a 11-10 record in Big Ten play.