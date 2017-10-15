Nebraska hires Washington State AD Bill Moos to same position
Moos spent the last seven years at Washington State, leading his alma mater
Nebraska announced Sunday that it has hired Bill Moos away from Washington State to be its new athletic director.
The school wasted very little time replacing Shawn Eichorst, fired on Sept. 21, and in Moos gets an administrator with nearly two decades of experience at Power Five schools. Moos, 66, spent the last seven years as the athletic director at Washington State, his alma mater. Before Washington State, Moos was Oregon's athletic director from 1995-2007.
"Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a news release. "It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs."
The first big decisions for the football program will include the future of Mike Riley, a coach who shares Pac-12 ties with Moos. Saturday's loss to Ohio State dropped Riley to 18-15 overall as the Huskers head coach with a 11-10 record in Big Ten play.
-
Houston Nutt, Ole Miss settle lawsuit
The former Rebels coach was suing the school for harming his reputation
-
College football TV picks for Week 9
Florida and Georgia's rivalry game is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
The Monday After: Hard to go undefeated
Everything you need to know from the week in college football to stave off your case of the...
-
CBS 130 rankings: Alabama retakes No. 1
Our full set of 130-team FBS college football rankings start with Alabama back at No. 1
-
CFB Power Rankings: Hurricanes way up
The Hurricanes have showed out in a major way over the first half of the 2017 season
-
Week 8 lines: Penn State big favorites
An early look at the gambling odds for Week 8 of the college football season
Add a Comment