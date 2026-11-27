Last time in Iowa City...
This series has been all Iowa for just over a decade now, and last season's meeting was a blowout in favor of the Buckeyes. However, the last time Nebraska played in Iowa City resulted in one of the most agonizing losses in recent memory.
Nebraska led 10-0 at halftime and 10-3 going into the fourth quarter, but that lead slipped away for a 13-10 loss. Looking at the box score, you might think the Huskers won going away.
The Cornhuskers out-gained the Hawkeyes by 170 yards, held Iowa to a 0.0% conversion rate on third down and had 15 more first downs in the game. In fact, Iowa was only the second team since 2000 to win a game with five or fewer first downs.
The game-deciding play came with 21 seconds left when Iowa linebacker Max Llewellyn got to Dylan Raiola for a strip sack to set up a 53-yard field goal for Drew Stevens as time expired.