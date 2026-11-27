No. 13 Iowa rolls into Lincoln with everything to play for — from the Big Ten championship to the College Football Playoff. However, No. 25 Nebraska is brimming with confidence after a massive win over Ohio State.

Over the last 11 years, the Heroes Trophy has spent a lot of time in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have won three straight and 10 of the last 11 in this rivalry series. Last year's victory -- a 40-16 blowout -- was particularly lopsided. Iowa will try to recreate that performance while possibly punching its ticket to Indianapolis.

That said, the Huskers will want revenge after that 2025 beatdown in Lincoln. Nebraska has now won two games in a row, and it just snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents. With that monkey off their back, the Cornhuskers have to feel some relief, and they can be extremely dangerous when quarterback Anthony Colandrea is at his best. The key will be limiting critical mistakes in a hostile environment.

Let's write another chapter in this rivalry series, which Nebraska leads 30-23-3. Will the Huskers play spoiler, or will the Hawkeyes get one step closer to high-stakes postseason games?

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