It's not one of the Big Ten's oldest rivalries by any stretch, but it's become one of the league's fiercest rivalries in recent years, even if the results have been skewed in one direction. The Heroes Game has become one of the most anticipated Big Ten rivalry games on the schedule amongst both fan bases, and this season, there's a little added spice.

Iowa comes into the game with a 9-2 record, and if it beats Nebraska, it could find itself playing for a Big Ten title next week. A win could also put the Hawkeyes into the College Football Playoff as an at-large candidate.

But even without those stakes, Iowa wants to beat Nebraska just like Nebraska wants to beat Iowa. The record books may not be hundreds of pages between these two, but they're throwing them out all the same.

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Need to know

Here are Iowa's Big Ten Championship Game scenarios: First and foremost, Iowa needs to win. Should the Hawkeyes do that -- and they've won 10 of the last 11 meetings -- they would clinch a spot with losses by Indiana and Oregon. Or with an Oregon win and losses by Indiana and UCLA. Or with wins by Indiana, Oregon and Wisconsin along with a UCLA loss. Or, yep, there's one more, and it's long: Or if Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin all win and one of Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers win and -- AND -- UCLA and Oregon lose. You got all that?

Nebraska ended a 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents last week: Beating Ohio State always feels good, but it feels even better when that win ends a ridiculously long losing streak to ranked teams. Unfortunately, there are two separate streaks involved. While the Huskers ended that 31-game streak, there's still the 18-game losing streak against ranked teams on the road. That's the second-longest active streak among Power Four teams, and the last win came at No. 12 Penn State during the 2011 season.

Iowa's offense has improved, but it still doesn't need to score a lot: Iowa's offense is essentially average this season, which is a significant upgrade over where it's typically been for most of the last decade. Still, despite the improvements, the Hawkeyes don't need a whole lot to be successful; they're 9-0 this season when scoring at least 15 points.

Where to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa live

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, IA

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Nebraska vs. Iowa prediction, picks

When it comes to rivalry games, I'm never as excited to bet spreads because things get a little weird. That weirdness often bleeds into the way points are scored too. In rivalries, you suddenly see teams that can't score putting points up in a hurry, and the other way around. So I'm avoiding all of that and sticking to the basics here. Nebraska is coming off a huge win last week. Even with this being a rivalry game, there could be an emotional letdown. Meanwhile, we've gone over what's at stake for the Hawkeyes. Give me the Iowa moneyline. Pick: Iowa (-200)



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Iowa -4.5 Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Iowa Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska SU Iowa Nebraska Iowa Iowa Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Iowa Iowa

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