Nebraska kicker slips and fails miserably while attempting an onside kick vs. Ohio State

Nebraska is hoping to win its third straight game -- and third game overall -- against No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday. The Cornhuskers entered as 17.5-point underdogs, so coach Scott Frost might as well pull all of the tricks up his sleeve.

Maybe this one should have stayed in it.

The Cornhuskers went 75 yards for the touchdown on their first drive of the game, and wanted to get the ball right back. So why not attempt a surprise onside kick, right? Caleb Lightbourn tried, and it didn't end well.

This game is already getting weird. 😬 pic.twitter.com/t7hjeRGsY6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 3, 2018

You have to admire the effort. After all, it's not like playing conservative against the Buckeyes is a good game plan. But maybe Lightbourn should work a little bit more on execution before trying that one again.

Amazingly, though, that might not have been the worst play for the Huskers on the afternoon. Quarterback Adrian Martinez is a star in the making, but this decision on an RPO is a freshman mistake to end all freshman mistakes. The fumble was recovered by Ohio State.

Don't think that was in the game plan... pic.twitter.com/zKfgpYWFmo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 3, 2018

Nebraska (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) has to win out in order to make a bowl in Frost's first year at the helm, and Ohio State (7-1, 4-1) can't afford a loss if it wants to make the College Football Playoff.