Nebraska legend Tom Osborne wants former coach Frank Solich to return to Lincoln

Frank Solich replaced a legend at Nebraska, when he took over for Tom Osborne the offseason after the Cornhuskers claimed a share of the 1997 national title.

Now that legend wants him to come back to Lincoln.

The Tom Osborne Award recognizes an individual for their service to college football, and the namesake of the award has expressed his desire for Solich to attend the Outland Trophy dinner in Omaha as the winner of the prestigious award, according to Omaha World-Herald.

"I'd really like to see it happen," Osborne said. "And he certainly didn't say no. It could be a really good thing to do. I think it would be a great time to do it."

It would be a big step for Nebraska to make amends to a coach who many believe was let go a little too soon.

In six years as the Nebraska coach, Solich posted a 58-19 record, finished ranked in the top 20 five times and won the Big 12 title in 1999. Only once did he finish a season with less than nine wins at Nebraska, but he was fired after the 2003 season in which he finished 9-3. He took over the Ohio Bobcats in 2005, and is 97-71 in 13 seasons.

Nebraska, however, regressed in the post-Solich era. Bill Callahan finished with nine wins only once in four years, and posted a losing record twice. Bo Pelini got it cranked back up from 2008-14 with nine-win seasons every year he coached, but -- like Solich -- was fired. The Mike Riley era set the program back, and new coach Scott Frost is now back in town to try to kickstart a program that has been searching for a path back to national prominence.

The timing is what's important. Frost was the quarterback of the Cornhuskers in 1996-97 when Solich was an assistant coach under Osborne. It's clear that the program wants to wrap its arms around people who made it successful, and Solich fits into that category.