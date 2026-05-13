Nebraska has dibs on anything across the media landscape relating to coach Matt Rhule, according to documents obtained this week by the Omaha World-Herald. The Huskers have a $5 million NIL and intellectual property agreement with Rhule, which allows the university's athletic department to profit from his "House Rhules" podcast and any apparel-related merchandise featuring his likeness.

The documents indicate Rhule will earn $13.5 million in 2026 as part of that one-time payment. The upcoming season marks Year 4 of a deal that was extended through 2032 last season during Penn State's coaching search. Up to 75% of Rhule's salary at Nebraska will be paid directly to him, with the rest paid to his LLC, according to the agreement.

Rhule is 19-19 overall after three seasons with the Huskers as one of the nation's highest-paid coaches, hasn't beaten a ranked team yet and just watched his five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola leave for Oregon this offseason. It could be worse after his firing from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, but Rhule's return to the college game has been anything but smooth on the field.

CSC wins arbitration denying NIL deals to Nebraska players, but bigger fight looms in court Brandon Marcello

Nebraska's 2026 signing class ranked 71st nationally and was small in number, a noticeable shift in recruiting mindset compared to Rhule's first two cycles at the program, which were foundation-setting under his new regime.

Rhule's vision for podcasting

It's assumed that Rhule didn't launch his media LLC in hopes of becoming a lingering college football voice after he finishes coaching. As someone who understands that the modern college football ecosystem runs as much through narrative control as through recruiting boards and depth charts, Rhule fully embraced the podcast.

Stepping into the podcast space gives Rhule a direct line to fans, donors and potential recruits without the filter of traditional media soundbites, making him, in a way, more likable than what most interpret as coachspeak after games. It's part transparency play, part branding exercise, and part long-term program-building strategy in Lincoln -- and the Huskers financially want in on that.

Rhule can shape his own narrative around Nebraska football in real time while reinforcing accountability within the program among those who want to see the Huskers return to their glory days of national relevance. Rhule is betting that controlled messaging can stabilize expectations during the rebuild, even if Nebraska's resources are considerably better than most on a similar plane.

Rhule's weekly podcast has nearly 13,000 subscribers on YouTube, and views transforming into ad opportunities are another income stream for the athletic department. Unfiltered commentary from within the program with various guests and players gives fans a chance to see what's behind the curtain at Nebraska, unrivaled access most supporters fail to receive elsewhere.

Institutional alignment is paramount during any football makeover, and this agreement shows Nebraska is a believer in Rhule's vision. Still, the move also reflects Rhule's understanding that rebuilding a program in today's climate requires more than wins and losses. It demands consistent storytelling and a willingness to speak directly into the noise surrounding a program that's still trying to make things happen on a daily basis.