Head coach Matt Rhule and the 25th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a key Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Nebraska is coming off a 34-31 win at Maryland, while Minnesota rallied to defeat Purdue 27-20 last week. The Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who are looking for their best conference finish since 2016, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Golden Gophers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who are tied with Nebraska for fourth in the conference, are 4-0 on their home field this year. Rhule announced that cornerback Malcolm Hartzog Jr., who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, will miss this game.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., is at 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota leads the all-time series 37-25-2, including a 13-10 win in 2023. The Cornhuskers are 7-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Nebraska's team total is 27.5 points, while Minnesota's is 20.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Minnesota vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread Nebraska -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska vs. Minnesota over/under 47.5 points Nebraska vs. Minnesota money line Nebraska -273, Minnesota +221

Why Nebraska can cover

Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has been dominant so far this season. In six games, he has completed 138 of 188 passes (73.4%) for 1,591 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. In last week's win at Maryland, he overcame three interceptions to complete 20 of 29 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. In a 68-0 win over Akron on Sept. 6, he completed 24 of 31 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Leading the Cornhuskers' ground attack is junior running back Emmett Johnson. He has rushed 105 times for 650 yards (6.2 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 24 receptions for 130 yards (5.4 average) and one touchdown. In last week's win over Maryland, he carried 21 times for 176 yards (8.4 average), including a long of 50. He carried just 13 times for 83 yards (6.4 average) and three touchdowns.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers' offense is led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey. He has completed 113 of 188 passes (60.1%) for 1,284 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions for a 130.1 rating. He has also rushed for one score. In last week's win over Purdue, he threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He was 31 of 41 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 win over Rutgers on Sept. 27.

Lindsey's top target is senior wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington. In six games, he has 23 receptions for 253 yards (11.0 average) and two touchdowns. He also has carried twice for nine yards, including a seven-yard touchdown run in a 66-0 win over Northwestern State on Sept. 6. He had eight receptions for 106 yards, including a long of 23.

How to make Nebraska vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 47 combined points.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.