Nebraska names freshman Adrian Martinez starting QB to begin Scott Frost era

Nebraska coach Scott Frost became a legend in Lincoln for his work as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback. Now that he's the head coach of his alma mater, one of his top recruits could be following in his footsteps.

In a move with very little fanfare, Frost released his post-fall camp depth chart Sunday and freshman Adrian Martinez is listed on top ahead of redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia. Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal-caller from Fresno, California, was a four-star prospect in the class of 2018 out of Clovis West High School, and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Martinez will be the first true freshman to start Nebraska's season-opener in program history. He was one of the Frost's primary targets when he took over the Nebraska program after leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017.

"I'm excited about him. He has a lot of potential," Frost told Big Ten Network (via Land of 10). "When I was evaluating quarterbacks a year ago around the country, he was my favorite one. His ability to run and throw and his maturity as a kid are going to serve him really well, and for the offense that we run, I didn't think there was a better fit in the country. Once we took the Nebraska job, we got a hold of him right away and we're thrilled to have him on campus."

Nebraska opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against Akron.