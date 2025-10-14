Just over a day after Nebraska coach Matt Rhule addressed the elephant in the room amid chatter that he viewed as one of the top candidates to succeed James Franklin at Penn State, his quarterback Dylan Raiola said on Tuesday that his coach "ain't going nowhere."

The comments from Nebraska's signal caller came after he posted on social media a picture of himself and his coach with the caption "Nebraska head ball coach" with a lock emoji. Raiola doubled down when asked about that post, going as far as to say that Rhule is "locked in as ever" despite the rumors.

"It doesn't phase him at all," Raiola said. "It's just people stirring stuff up and making things. It's bigger than it is. He's as locked in as ever on this football game to get this win. I just have to make sure everyone knew that's our head ball coach and he ain't going nowhere. He's staying. Staying right here."

Rhule, a Penn State alum and a former walk-on linebacker under Joe Paterno, has deep ties to the program. Despite Raiola shooting down the rumors that his coach would leave, Rhule spoke candidly about the opening earlier in the week, saying that he has "love" for Penn State while also reaffirming his commitment to Nebraska.

"Like I said, I'm not going to talk about it very often," Rhule said. "I'm certainly not going to talk about it with anyone but my wife. But Julie decides where we live. Her business, she loves it. It's been an unbelievable time in our lives, and I just think we can be a perennial top of the country, one of the best teams in the country."

Raiola, a five-star quarterback from the 2024 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports rankings, has Nebraska off to a 5-1 start in his second season with the program. The Cornhuskers face Minnesota on Saturday and have matchups against Northwestern, USC and UCLA before facing Penn State in Happy Valley on Nov. 22.