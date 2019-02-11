Nebraska running back Maurice Washington facing charges in revenge porn case in California

A disturbing story involving Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has surfaced reporting that the player is facing criminal charges for revenge porn and child porn. According to court records obtained by NBC Bay Area, Washington is facing those charges in his home state of California in connection to a video he allegedly kept of a 15-year-old female victim teen being sexually assaulted.

Washington himself is not said to be involved in the video or to have filmed it. However, Washington is accused of sending it to the victim in March 2018 in an attempt to inflict emotional damage. Washington and the victim previously dated at The King's Academy High School. The video shows the victim and two male classmates engaging in sexual acts, though the victim said the acts were not consensual. One of the boys depicted in the video was arrested in 2016 and placed on probation for distribution of child pornography.

"Mr. Washington will continue to be fully cooperative with the authorities in this situation," his attorney, John C. Ball, told NBC. "We are in contact with those authorities, and are in the process of making arrangements to move forward and resolve this matter. Mr. Washington has confidence in our justice system, and knows that he can rely on the fundamental constitutional rights of due process and the presumption of innocence."

Washington, a former four-star recruit who signed with the Huskers in 2018, is not yet in custody. In a statement released Monday afternoon, Nebraska said that while it was notified by the state's Attorney General's office last fall that officials in California wanted to speak to Washington, no details were shared with the university and no follow-up was conducted.

Washington was the third-leading rusher as a freshman in 2018 with 455 yards and three touchdowns.