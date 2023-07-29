Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigned from his position as tight ends coach after he was cited for suspicion of a DUI, according to documents obtained by the Omaha World-Herald. Special teams analyst Josh Martin will be promoted into the on-field role.

Wager was arrested and cited early Wednesday morning for a first offense DUI with suspected blood alcohol content of double the legal limit. Additionally, the citation claimed careless driving, an open container in the vehicle and refusing tests to judge his BAC. Wager served on the Nebraska staff just over seven months.

"Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely," Wager said in a statement. "I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed."

Wager came up through the Texas high school football coaching ranks where he spent 17 years as a the head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School. He posted a 143-64-1 record and leading the Warriors to the playoffs in all 17 seasons. Notably, Wager coached No. 1 NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett in high school. His son, Gage, is a walk-on punter at Nebraska.

The former high school coach's hire was part Rhule's effort to open a recruiting pipeline in the state of Texas. During his time at Baylor, Rhule notably hired Joey McGuire from Cedar Hill (Texas) as tight ends coach an ace recruiter, and many thought Wager could grow into a similar role. McGuire is now the head coach at Texas Tech. His son, Garret, is the Huskers' wide receivers after playing for Rhule as a walk-on quarterback at Baylor. Former top Texas high school sports administrator Susan Elza also joined the program as chief of staff.

The newly-promoted Martin also has deep ties in the state of Texas. He coached tight ends under Sonny Dykes for four seasons from 2018-21 at SMU, mentoring NFL tight ends Kylen Granson and Grant Calcaterra. Martin spent the 2022 season working as a Texas high school football assistant coach before joining the Cornhuskers as an analyst.