Nebraska to stream video game simulation of spring game using Cornhuskers legends

Memorial Stadium won't be packed with fans eager to get a look at the 2020 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, but that doesn't mean that fans can't have a little fun while practicing proper social distancing. The school announced on Monday that it will stream a video game simulation of its spring game -- originally scheduled for April 18 -- featuring rosters comprised of some of the school's all-time greatest players.

The simulated game will feature live play-by-play commentary from the Nebraska radio crew. It will be available for fans on the Nebraska Facebook, Twitter and Twitch pages.

This Saturday, Game Day is on. < ONLINE >



On April 18 @ 1pm, we'll be streaming a simulated Red-White Spring Game, featuring @huskerfbnation legends.



Let's wear red, celebrate the digital Game Day from home and unite, #GBRUnited. 🎉🌭🌽🍔🎮



— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 13, 2020

Details of how the simulation will operate are scarce. The graphic produced by the school suggests that the EA Sports "NCAA Football" franchise will be used. That game was discontinued after "NCAA Football 14" was released in July 2013 due to the ongoing legal disputed related to the name, image and likeness of players. The names of active players were not used in the video game, and were replaced by each player's position and jersey number.

Nebraska's jump into the simulated sports world during the global COVID-19 pandemic is the latest in a trend of main-stream sports using creative ways to keep sports fans occupied. NASCAR has shifted to iRacing to fill time for its television providers and a live H-O-R-S-E tournament took place last weekend with players using cell phones to record their shots.

All of this comes in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly two million people and cost the lives of more than 118,000 people worldwide.