The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Utah Utes will meet for the first time since 1992 when they face off in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 2025 on New Year's Eve. No. 15 Utah (10-2) is riding a five-game win streak and most recently knocked off Kansas, 31-21. Nebraska (7-5) is coming off back-to-back defeats and enters the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl 27-27 all-time in bowl matchups. With Kyle Whittingham off to Michigan, Morgan Scalley, who was already set to succeed the former in 2026, will serve as Utah's head coach. Quarterback Dylan Raiola (injury/portal) and running back Emmett Johnson (opt out) are among the most notable absences for Nebraska. Star offensive lineman Spencer Fano, a likely top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is among the opt outs for Utah.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Utes are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Nebraska odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 50.5. Before making any Nebraska vs. Utah picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Nebraska. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Nebraska vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Nebraska spread Utah -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Utah vs. Nebraska over/under 50.5 points Utah vs. Nebraska money line Utah -599, Nebraska +445 Utah vs. Nebraska picks See picks at SportsLine Utah vs. Nebraska streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating Utah vs. Nebraska 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (50.5 points). The Cornhuskers are averaging just 18 points over their last three games, which coincides with when Raiola was lost for the year and replaced by freshman TJ Lateef. Nebraska was putting up 33 ppg with Raiola under center as the team is struggling to generate offense.

Utah could also have difficulty moving the ball and putting points on the scoreboard with it facing college football's No. 2 passing defense. Nebraska has given up only 7 passing touchdowns across 12 games, and Utah has historically had issues with scoring in this specific bowl. Over the Utes' last six trips to the Las Vegas Bowl, they've averaged only 19.5 points. The Under hits in almost 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Utah, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?