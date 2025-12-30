No. 15 Utah and Nebraska are set to cap their respective seasons Wednesday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Though Nebraska and Utah are two of the most successful programs, historically, west of the Mississippi River, this will be just the fifth time the two have met on the football field and the first time since 1992.

Nebraska is 4-0 in previous meetings, though the Huskers are significant underdogs entering this year's iteration. They looked like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with a 5-1 record through the first half of the season. Then things unraveled, as the Huskers lost four of their last six games -- including three of their last four -- to plummet out of the rankings and the national race.

Still, Nebraska's 7-5 regular season effort is the best it's had under third-year coach Matt Rhule. Nebraska also has a chance to win back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2009.

Utah underwent a resurgence with veteran coach Kyle Whittingham leading the way. The Utes were in the playoff conversation all season long and just missed out on the Big 12 Championship Game while securing their first 10-win campaign since 2022. Utah won a combined 13 games in the two seasons between 2022 and 2025.

Nebraska vs. Utah: Need to know for Las Vegas Bowl

A new era at Utah: For the first time since 2004, Utah is preparing for a bowl appearance without Kyle Whittingham leading the way as its full-time coach. Whittingham announced shortly after the regular season ended that he was stepping down as Utah's coach and, after Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, he was tabbed as Moore's successor with the Wolverines. That transition means that Whittingham will not be present at the Las Vegas Bowl. Instead, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who has long been head coach in waiting, will officially take the reins against Nebraska.

Big spot for Lateef: Freshman quarterback TJ Lateef emerged as Nebraska's starter in the wake of Dylan Raiola's injury. He had an impressive starting debut against UCLA when he tossed three touchdowns but has struggled since. He threw for just 256 yards combined in losses to Penn State and Iowa. Lateef completed nine of his 24 pass attempts versus the Hawkeyes. The Las Vegas Bowl presents one final chance for Lateef to impress Nebraska's new staff as it assesses its personnel with an eye towards the transfer portal.

Utah trying to stop the skid: Utah has had plenty of postseason success since the turn of the century. With standout coaches like Urban Meyer and Whittingham leading the way, the Utes amassed an impressive 12-1 record in bowl games from 2003-17. Since then, though, the Utes are on a five-bowl losing streak. That includes a loss to Northwestern in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.

Where to watch Nebraska vs. Utah live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Nebraska vs. Utah prediction, picks

Both of these programs are in a state of flux. Utah is having to deal with an unexpected coaching transition, though it has had a plan in place for a while. Nebraska has had some significant departures hit the transfer portal, including quarterback Dylan Raiola. This is a game that Utah should win, but the final score will be closer than Vegas seems to think. Pick: Nebraska +14.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Utah -14 Utah Utah Nebraska Nebraska Utah Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska SU Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah

