Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cook.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (away)

Current records: Nebraska 1-6; Bethune-Cookman 4-4

What to Know

Bethune-Cookman will square off against Nebraska at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.38 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman was averaging 35.57 points per game entering their match last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against NC A&T. Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 35-10 defeat to NC A&T last Saturday. Bethune-Cookman's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

As for Nebraska, they had a rough outing against Northwestern two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Nebraska blew past Minnesota 53-28.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-6 while Bethune-Cookman's loss dropped them down to 4-4. We'll find out if Nebraska can add another positive mark to their record or if Bethune-Cookman can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Nebraska's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.