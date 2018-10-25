Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cook.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nebraska vs. Bethune-Cookman football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (away)
Current records: Nebraska 1-6; Bethune-Cookman 4-4
What to Know
Bethune-Cookman will square off against Nebraska at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 32.38 points per game.
Bethune-Cookman was averaging 35.57 points per game entering their match last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against NC A&T. Bethune-Cookman suffered a grim 35-10 defeat to NC A&T last Saturday. Bethune-Cookman's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
As for Nebraska, they had a rough outing against Northwestern two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Nebraska blew past Minnesota 53-28.
Nebraska's win lifted them to 1-6 while Bethune-Cookman's loss dropped them down to 4-4. We'll find out if Nebraska can add another positive mark to their record or if Bethune-Cookman can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Nebraska's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Maryland had culture of 'fear'
Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11
-
Ga. Tech vs. Va. Tech odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech football
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 9
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBS Sports Network this weekend
-
Utah vs. UCLA odds, picks, best bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Chip Kelly and UCLA
-
Florida-Georgia is a huge deal again
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville both ranked as top-15 teams for the first time...
-
Vols star OL Smith out with blood clots
Smith was diagnosed with a similar issue in February