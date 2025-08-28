Big Ten meets Big 12 as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Cincinnati Bearcats in a 2025 college football Week 1 showdown on Thursday in Kansas City. The Cornhuskers finished the 2024 season 7-6 overall with a dismal 1-4 record on the road. The Bearcats had a solid start to their 2024 campaign but lost five straight to end their season 5-7 overall.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Cincinnati odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Nebraska picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Nebraska vs. Cincinnati on Thursday:

Bearcats +6.5

Under 51.5

Bearcats +6.5

Nebraska was 7-4-2 against the spread last season compared to Cincinnati at 4-7-1 ATS, and SportsLine's model has the Big 12 opponent keeping this game close. There is plenty of hype surrounding the Cornhuskers with quarterback Dylan Raiola returning for his sophomore year and some additions to the defensive corps. The Bearcats are returning many of their key players, including quarterback Brendan Sorsby, and was middle of the pack for both offense (8th in yards per game) and defense (10th in yards per game allowed) in 2024. Nevertheless, the model has Cincinnati covering in over 50% of simulations.

Under 51.5

The Bearcats were held to 24 points or fewer in each of their last seven games last season. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers defense held opponents to 28 points or fewer in eight of their last nine games. The Under hit in three of Nebraska's last four games of the 2024 season and hit seven times overall for Cincinnati. SportsLine's model has the Under cashing in more than 70% of simulations.

