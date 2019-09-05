Nebraska vs. Colorado odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 52-31 run

Former conference rivals Nebraska and Colorado look to buck their recent losing trends when they meet in a non-conference college football clash on Saturday. The 25th-ranked Cornhuskers are coming off a 35-21 season-opening win over South Alabama, while the Buffaloes rolled over in-state rival Colorado State, 52-31. Kickoff from Folsom Field in Boulder is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams played in the Big 8 and Big 12 before leaving after the 2010 season. Nebraska moved on to the Big Ten, while Colorado became a member of the Pac-12, but neither team has had a winning record since 2016. The Cornhuskers are four-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Nebraska picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Nebraska vs. Colorado. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the play of Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, who returns after a record-breaking freshman season that saw him make 11 starts. He was the first true freshman ever to start a season-opener for Nebraska. He set several records, including passing touchdowns by a freshman (17), total offensive yards by a freshman (3,246) and completion percentage by a freshman (64.6), including an 86.2 completion percentage in a game against Minnesota.

Tight end Jack Stoll had three receptions for 66 yards last week, including a career-long 42-yarder. For his career, Stoll has 32 receptions for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He started all 12 games last season, leading Huskers tight ends with 21 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because the Huskers started strong does not guarantee they will cover the Nebraska vs. Colorado spread on Saturday.

That's because Colorado appears to be vastly improved as well. Senior quarterback Steven Montez opened the season with a strong performance against in-state rival Colorado State, completing 13-of-20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He set 13 Colorado records a year ago and, for his career, he has completed 582-of-936 passes for 7,134 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Another big reason the Buffaloes are a force to be reckoned with is sophomore running back Alex Fontenot (6-0, 195), who also had a big day against Colorado State. Fontenot entered the season as the frontrunner to take over duties at tailback and did not disappoint, rushing 19 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Colorado vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Nebraska spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.