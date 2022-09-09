The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field in Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 1-1 on the season while Georgia Southern is 1-0. Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers opened their season with a heartbreaking loss in Ireland to Northwestern but rebounded with a 38-17 win over North Dakota last week while Georgia Southern beat Morgan State 59-7. The two programs have never met before but GSU has covered in four of its last five while Nebraska has failed to cover in six of eight.

The Cornhuskers are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 62.5. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting linesfor Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern:

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern spread: Nebraska -23.5

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 62.5 points

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

The Eagles were fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Morgan State Bears 59-7 at home. It was a welcome beginning to the Clay Helton era at GSU, as the former Tennessee offensive coordinator quickly transitioned the offense from a run-heavy approach to a pass-heavy attack.

Buffalo transfer Kyle Vantrease had a massive debut, completing 29 of 46 passes for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Eagles had four different players record at least four receptions and had four different players catch touchdown passes as well. Defensively, they forced four turnovers and that could be the key to pulling off the upset in Lincoln.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Nebraska and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, but Nebraska stepped up in the second half for a cozy 38-17 victory. Nebraska continues to move the ball well offensively, producing 902 yards of total offense in its first two games.

However, seven turnovers have plagued the program and the defense allowed 523 yards of total offense in the loss to Northwestern. Frost will have to get those issues addressed against a Georgia Southern offense that is going to test them on the boundaries.

How to make Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under on the point total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,500 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.