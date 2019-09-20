Nebraska vs. Illinois odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big Ten West battle as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska came into the season ranked, but fell out of the polls after dropping a tight matchup against Colorado in Week 2. The Cornhuskers did bounce back with a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois in Week 3. The Illini opened the season with consecutive wins against Akron and Connecticut, but had a 34-31 setback against Eastern Michigan last week. The Cornhuskers are favored by 13 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Illinois odds, while the over-under is set at 62. Before you make any Nebraska vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Nebraska appears to be making a step forward in Year 2 under head coach Scott Frost. Despite the setback against Colorado, the Cornhuskers are averaging 36.7 points per game and are giving up just 21 per contest. Quarterback Adrian Martinez is showing why he's one of the more impressive sophomore signal callers in the nation, piling up 725 yards and seven total touchdowns through three weeks.

Illinois, meanwhile, is trying to recover from last week's surprising loss to Eastern Michigan. Illinois was favored by seven points, but came up short despite 144 yards and a score from running back Reggie Corbin. Illinois will lean on quarterback Brandon Peters, a Michigan transfer, who has completed 63.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

