Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field in Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 1-2 overall and 1-0 at home, while Illinois is 1-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. Nebraska has dominated the all-time series 13-3-1 after winning each of the last four head-to-head matchups.

However, the Fighting Illini covered the spread last year in a 42-38 loss as 13-point underdogs and they've covered in two of their last three games entering Saturday. The Cornhuskers are favored by 15.5-points in the latest Nebraska vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any Illinois vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Nebraska vs. Illinois:

Nebraska vs. Illinois spread: Nebraska -15.5

Nebraska vs. Illinois over-under: 59 points

Nebraska vs. Illinois money line: Nebraska -700, Illinois +475

Latest Odds: Fighting Illini +15.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Nebraska



The Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday, winning 30-23. Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey was solid as he passed for one TD and 152 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 67 yards. McCaffrey appears to be entrenched as the starter now after Adrian Martinez struggled to begin the season.

While McCaffrey is far from a prolific passer, he's upgraded the Nebraska passing attack by completing 69.0 percent of his passes to Martinez's 57.1. McCaffrey's also averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt to Martinez's 5.5. McCaffrey now leads the team in rushing with 196 yards on the ground so he hasn't taken away from the Nebraska rushing attack.

What you need to know about Illinois

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday the Fighting Illini sidestepped the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a 23-20 victory. Illinois QB Isaiah Williams did work as he accumulated 104 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 192 yards. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith hasn't yet announced a starter for Saturday between Williams and Brandon Peters, as Peters is eligible to return this week after missing three weeks because of the coronavirus.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska is one of the worst teams in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only one on the season. Illinois has experienced some struggles of its own as the Fighting Illini are stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the country, having accrued only 148 on average.

How to make Nebraska vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Illinois 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nebraska vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.