Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced simulation

Get ready for a Big Ten battle Saturday as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 4-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Indiana is 5-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Indiana is 4-3 against the spread, but Nebraska is just 1-6. The Cornhuskers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week, but the week before lost to Minnesota 34-7. QB Noah Vedral led the Cornhuskers with 184 total yards (135 passing, 49 rushing), and RB Dedrick Mills scored Nebraska's lone points with a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter after the game was decided. Usual Nebraska starter Adrian Martinez, who has thrown for 1,245 yards and seven TDs, did not play due to a left knee injury. He's questionable for this matchup, but has taken at least some reps in practice this week.

Indiana got a strong performance from backup QB Peyton Ramsey in edging Maryland 34-28 last week. Ramsey, Nebraska's starter last season, took over for the injured Michael Penix Jr. early in the second quarter. Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. RB Stevie Scott III also rushed for 108 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

The total has gone over in four of Indiana's last five road games, and has also gone over in eight of its last 11 Big Ten games. The total has gone under in five straight Nebraska home games, and the Cornhuskers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games.

