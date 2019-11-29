Nebraska vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. No. 17 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 5-6; Iowa 8-3
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 31-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of last year.
Last week, Nebraska turned the game against the Maryland Terrapins into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 530 yards to 178. The Cornhuskers were totally in charge, breezing past Maryland 54-7. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez did work as he picked up 94 yards on the ground on ten carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, winning 19-10. Iowa's only touchdown came from RB Tyler Goodson.
Nebraska is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 5-6 and the Hawkeyes to 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cornhuskers are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes enter the matchup with only 11 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. Nebraska fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Iowa 31 vs. Nebraska 28
- Nov 24, 2017 - Iowa 56 vs. Nebraska 14
- Nov 25, 2016 - Iowa 40 vs. Nebraska 10
- Nov 27, 2015 - Iowa 28 vs. Nebraska 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Oklahoma vs. OSU pick, live stream
One a weekend of college football rivalries, Bedlam has a propensity of being one of the wildest
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Clemson vs. South Carolina odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Clemson football.
-
Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona vs. Arizona State game 10,000...
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Nebraska vs. Iowa live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game