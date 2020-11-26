The Big Ten takes center stage on Friday with a familiar matchup. The Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matinee battle between teams seemingly going in different directions. After an 0-2 start, Iowa has produced three consecutive victories, including road wins over Minnesota and Penn State. Nebraska is struggling, however, with a 1-3 record and an 18-point home loss to Illinois last week.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Iowa City. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hawkeyes as 13.5-point home favorites, down from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas expects, is 53.5 in the latest Nebraska vs. Iowa odds.

Nebraska vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -13.5

Nebraska vs. Iowa over-under: 53.5 points

Nebraska vs. Iowa money line: Nebraska -550, Iowa +400

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 1-4 against the spread in 2020

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 3-2 against the spread this season

Why Nebraska can cover



Though the Cornhuskers are struggling, this matchup does provide some opportunities for the road team. Nebraska ranks as a top-five team in the Big Ten in both rushing yards (198.8 per game) and yards per carry (4.9), with the Huskers also solid in protecting the passer, giving up only eight sacks in four games. Defensively, Nebraska hasn't performed well, but Iowa is not a particularly explosive offensive team.

The Hawkeyes are fourth-worst in the Big Ten in total offense, producing only 373 yards per game. From there, Iowa is dead-last in the conference in yards per pass attempt (5.8), with only three touchdown passes. Lastly, Nebraska should be able to hold up in key situations, as Iowa has completed only 55.2 percent of their passes, ranking second-worst in the Big Ten this season.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes are known for their defense this season, allowing only 16.0 points per game in 2020. Iowa has given up only six touchdown passes, with 10 interceptions and an opportunistic style. The Hawkeyes are also sitting atop the Big Ten in allowing only 2.6 yards per game, and Iowa is giving up just 102.6 rushing yards per game. Iowa also ranks third in the conference in both total defense (319.8 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (217.2 yards allowed per game). Nebraska could also make life easy on Iowa with an offense that hasn't been able to produce consistently.

The Cornhuskers are second-worst in the Big Ten in both scoring (21.3 points per game) and passing yards (176.8 per game), and Nebraska also has the fewest touchdown passes in the conference, reaching the end zone only twice when compared to six interceptions. Iowa relies on a quality ground game to generate offense, with Tyler Goodson at the center of it all. Goodson is second in the Big Ten in rushing, producing 453 yards on 5.5 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

