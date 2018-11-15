Nebraska vs. Michigan St.: Live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Nebraska 3-7; Michigan St. 6-4

What to Know

Nebraska are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.8 points per game before their next contest. On Saturday they will take on Michigan St. at 1:00 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 38-39 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Nebraska had a rough outing against Ohio St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Nebraska strolled past Illinois with points to spare last Saturday, taking the game 54-35.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Maryland, Michigan St. came back down to earth. Michigan St. lost to Ohio St. by a decisive 6-26 margin.

Nebraska's win lifted them to 3-7 while Michigan St.'s loss dropped them down to 6-4. We'll find out if Nebraska can add another positive mark to their record or if Michigan St. can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Nebraska's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.