Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game
On Saturday Minnesota take on Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Minnesota, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Things haven't been easy for Minnesota, and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. Last Saturday, they lost to Ohio St. by a decisive 14-30 margin. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Nebraska fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Nebraska as they fell 31-34 to Northwestern. It was a tough break for Nebraska, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
Everything went Minnesota's way against Nebraska the last time the two teams met as they made off with a 54-21 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
