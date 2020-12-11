A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is 2-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while Minnesota is 2-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's the 61st all-time meeting between these two historic programs and the Golden Gophers hold a 33-25-2 advantage all-time with wins in two of the last three.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread: Nebraska -10.5

Nebraska vs. Minnesota over-under: 59.5 points

Nebraska vs. Minnesota money line: Nebraska -380, Minnesota +300

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Cornhuskers were hampered by 115 penalty yards against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Nebraska walked away with a 37-27 victory. It took four tries, but the Cornhuskers can finally say that they have a win on the road. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 242 yards on 30 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 45 yards.

Martinez has completed 42-of-50 passes in his last two games for 416 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and rushed for 73 yards and three scores during that span. Martinez is playing his best football since his freshman season and that's helped make the Nebraska offense more competitive, just as its defense has found its rhythm. The Cornhuskers have allowed 327 yards per game the last two contests.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Meanwhile, things were close when Minnesota and Purdue clashed on Nov. 20, but the Golden Gophers ultimately edged out the opposition 34-31. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for three TDs and 102 yards on 25 carries. Ibrahim has rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five games this season and leads the Big Ten in rushing.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cornhuskers are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only three on the season. Minnesota has experienced some struggles of its own as the Golden Gophers are 13th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

