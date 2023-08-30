The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers kick off their 2023 season on Thursday when they meet in a Big Ten battle in Minneapolis. The Cornhuskers, who finished sixth in the Western Division at 3-6, were 4-8 overall. It will be the debut of head coach Matt Rhule, who takes over a program that has not had a winning record since going 9-4 in 2016. The Golden Gophers, who tied with Illinois and Iowa for second in the West behind champion Purdue, were 5-4 in the conference and 9-4 overall.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Gophers lead the all-time series 36-25-2, including a 24-13-2 edge in games played in Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 7-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Minnesota vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -7

Nebraska vs. Minnesota over/under: 43 points

Nebraska vs. Minnesota money line: Nebraska +221, Minnesota -277

NEB: Seven of Nebraska's last nine games have stayed Under the total

MIN: Eight of Minnesota's last 11 home games have stayed Under the total

Why Minnesota can cover

With the departure of long-time quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Golden Gophers will turn to redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis as the starter. Last year, he played in 11 games, including five starts when Morgan was injured. Kaliakmanis completed 60-of-111 passes (54.1%) for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off four times for a rating of 127.4.

Minnesota also lost its all-time leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim, who graduated. Among those ready to step into the role is running back Bryce Williams, a sixth-year player who has played in 39 career games. Williams was the third-leading rusher a year ago, carrying 51 times for 249 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. In his previous five seasons, he carried 227 yards for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 197 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Despite that, the Golden Gophers are not a lock to cover the Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread. That's because the Cornhuskers will start junior quarterback Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech. In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes (57.5%) for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Last season, Sims completed 110-of-188 passes (58.5%) for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 87 times for 302 yards (3.5 average) and one TD.

Senior running back Anthony Grant, the team's leading rusher from a year ago, returns to give the offense a boost. Grant carried 218 times for 915 yards (4.2 average) and six touchdowns. In a 20-13 loss to Minnesota last season, Grant carried 21 times for 115 yards. His best game was a 23-carry, 189-yard (8.2 average) and two-touchdown performance in a 38-17 win over North Dakota. See which team to pick here.

