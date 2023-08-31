The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to continue their recent mastery of the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they meet in a Big Ten West opener on Thursday. The Golden Gophers, who finished 5-4 in the conference and 9-4 overall in 2022, have won four consecutive games over Nebraska, including three in a row in Minnesota. The Cornhuskers, who were 3-6 in the league and 4-8 overall a year ago, last beat the Gophers in 2018 at Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska last won in Minnesota in 2015.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota averaged 28.2 points per game last season, while Nebraska averaged 22.6. The Golden Gophers are favored by 7 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Minnesota vs. Nebraska picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Minnesota and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Minnesota vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -7

Nebraska vs. Minnesota over/under: 43 points

Nebraska vs. Minnesota money line: Nebraska +219, Minnesota -274

NEB: Seven of Nebraska's last nine games have stayed Under the total

MIN: Eight of Minnesota's last 11 home games have stayed Under the total

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers return their top two pass catchers from a year ago in senior wide receiver Daniel Jackson and sixth-year senior Brevyn Spann-Ford. Jackson made the second-most catches in 2022 with 37, but had the most yards with 557. He averaged 15.1 yards per catch and registered five touchdowns. In a 23-16 come-from-behind win at Wisconsin in November, he caught five passes for 86 yards and one touchdown. He also had a five-catch and 88-yard performance at Nebraska.

Spann-Ford had a team-high 42 receptions for 497 yards (11.8 average) and two touchdowns. His longest catch of the year was a 45-yarder. His best game was in the win over Wisconsin, catching seven passes for 95 yards. He also had a five-catch, 68-yard and one-touchdown effort at Penn State last October. In five seasons with Minnesota, he has 70 receptions for 822 yards (11.7 average) and five touchdowns.

Why Nebraska can cover

Despite that, the Golden Gophers are not a lock to cover the Nebraska vs. Minnesota spread. That's because the Cornhuskers will start junior quarterback Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech. In three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes (57.5%) for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Last season, Sims completed 110-of-188 passes (58.5%) for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 87 times for 302 yards (3.5 average) and one TD.

Senior running back Anthony Grant, the team's leading rusher from a year ago, returns to give the offense a boost. Grant carried 218 times for 915 yards (4.2 average) and six touchdowns. In a 20-13 loss to Minnesota last season, Grant carried 21 times for 115 yards. His best game was a 23-carry, 189-yard (8.2 average) and two-touchdown performance in a 38-17 win over North Dakota.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Minnesota? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on.