Nebraska vs. Minnesota odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for a Big Ten battle Saturday as the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Cornhuskers are 4-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Minnesota is 2-2-1 against the spread this season, and Nebraska has struggled to a 1-5 mark against the spread. The Golden Gophers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 50.

Minnesota ran circles around Illinois last week, thumping the visiting Illini 40-17. The Golden Gophers outgained Illinois 332-91 on the ground and 487-248 overall. RB Rodney Smith rushed for 211 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, with backfield mate Shannon Brooks gaining 111 yards on 16 carries and a TD. QB Tanner Morgan threw for just 155 yards on 9-of-17 passing, but tossed three touchdowns.

Nebraska rebounded from a lopsided loss to Ohio State by squeaking past Northwestern 13-10 last week. Lane McCallum kicked a 24-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired to earn the victory. Backup QB Noah Vedral took over for the injured Adrian Martinez late in the third quarter to engineer the final drive. Martinez injured his knee in the game, but practiced this week and is expected to play against Minnesota.

Two defensive stats to consider for this game: The Golden Gophers have six interceptions, good for 16th in the the nation. But the Cornhuskers are even better, recording seven picks that are good for 10th in the the nation.

