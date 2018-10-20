Nebraska vs. Minnesota score: Cornhuskers pick up their first win under Scott Frost

Nebraska's nightmare is over.

The Cornhuskers beat Minnesota 53-28 on Saturday, giving them their first win of the season, and their first win under Scott Frost. The Huskers offense must have given fans flashbacks to the glory days when Frost was playing quarterback, and not on the sideline. It finished with 659 yards of offense, averaging 9.0 yards per play en route to seven touchdowns on the day.

Nebraska finished with three rushers over more than 100 yards as well, as Devine Ozigbo rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Martinez had 125 yards and a score (as well as 276 yards passing), and Maurice Washington had 109 yards and a TD as well. Of course, even if Nebraska wound up winning by 25, it didn't come as easily as the score might suggest.

The Huskers jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the game before allowing a Minnesota score late in the first half. Minnesota would open the second half with two more scores, cutting Nebraska's edge to 28-22, and for a moment there were flashbacks to last week. That's when Nebraska had a 31-21 lead with fewer than five minutes left only to see it melt away and lose in overtime.

It didn't happen again against Minnesota. Instead of folding, Nebraska went 74 yards in 4 plays as Adrian Martinez hit Stanley Morgan on a 35-yard TD pass. Then Nebraska continued to pour it on, outscoring Minnesota 25-7 over the final 23 minutes of the game.

As for how long Nebraska and Scott Frost will have to wait for their second win, odds are it won't be long. Bethune Cookman awaits next week, but after that, it's a road trip to Ohio State.