Nebraska vs. N. Illinois: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 1-1-0; N. Illinois 1-1-0
What to Know
Nebraska will take on N. Illinois at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Nebraska is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last week, the Cornhuskers were out to avenge their 28-33 defeat to Colorado from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for Nebraska as they fell 31-34 to Colorado. Nebraska's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Maurice Washington, who picked up 77 yards on the ground on 15 carries and caught 4 passes for 118 yards, and Adrian Martinez, who accumulated 290 passing yards and picked up 66 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois ended up a good deal behind Utah when they played, losing 17-35.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a big 14 point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
N. Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2017 - Nebraska 17 vs. N. Illinois 21
