A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 2-0, while Nebraska is 0-1. The Cornhuskers are just 2-10 in their last 12 games on the road. Northwestern, meanwhile, is 3-9 in its last 12 games against an opponent from the Big Ten.

The Wildcats are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Northwestern vs. Nebraska odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern spread: Northwestern -3.5

Nebraska vs. Northwestern over-under: 54.5 points

Nebraska vs. Northwestern money line: Northwestern -170, Nebraska +150

What you need to know about Nebraska



The Cornhuskers opened the season against conference favorite Ohio State in Columbus on Oct. 24 and absorbed a 52-17 loss. Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey combined to play quarterback against the Buckeyes, with Martinez throwing for 105 yards while also rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown, and McCaffrey passed for 55 yards and ran nine times for 80 yards.

Since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, seven of the nine games between Nebraska and Northwestern have been decided by seven points or less. Lane McCallum made a 24-yard field goal as time expired last season to give Nebraska a 13-10 victory. The previous two years, the Wildcats claimed overtime wins.

What you need to know about Northwestern

The Wildcats are coming off a 21-20 comeback victory on the road over Iowa. Northwestern scored 21 points over the final three quarters to erase an early 17-point deficit. Northwestern running back Isaiah Bowser leads his team with 155 rushing yards on 48 carries and a touchdown.

Northwestern's defense has allowed only 250 yards per game, the third-best average in the country. And the Wildcats have forced seven turnovers, which have led to 24 points. In addition, the Wildcats have been sensational against the spread when playing the Cornhuskers. In fact, Northwestern is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine meetings against Nebraska.

