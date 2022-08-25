The 2022 college football season opens on Saturday with an appetizing slate of action. One of the more prominent games of the day takes place in the Big Ten opener between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats. The conference foes square off in the 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It is the seventh FBS game played in Ireland, with the most recent matchup happening in 2016.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET in Dublin. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cornhuskers as 13-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Northwestern vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern spread: Nebraska -13

Nebraska vs. Northwestern over/under: 49.5 points

Nebraska vs. Northwestern money line: Nebraska -550, Northwestern +400

NEB: The Cornhuskers outscored opponents by 63 points in 2021

NW: The Wildcats return nine offensive starters

Why Nebraska can cover

By any measure, Nebraska was better than its win-loss record last season. The Cornhuskers struggled in close games, leading to a 3-9 finish, but metrics suggest Nebraska's overall performance level should have yielded a win total closer to a seven or eight. Nebraska outscored its opponents by 63 points last season, including a blowout 56-7 win over Northwestern.

The Cornhuskers also overhauled the offense in the offseason from the coaching staff to the players. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple arrives after captaining a top-10 offense in the country at Pittsburgh last season. At quarterback, highly-touted prospect Casey Thompson transferred from Texas after a top-five Big 12 season in passing efficiency. Nebraska also added an influx of talent at wide receiver, including Trey Palmer from LSU, Marcus Washington from Texas, and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State. The Cornhuskers are also facing a Northwestern team that had a -149 point differential last season with an active six-game losing streak.

Why Northwestern can cover

The Wildcats return nine starters on the offensive side of the ball. Northwestern has one of the best offensive line anchors in the country in left tackle Peter Skoronski, and the Wildcats have a standout running back in Evan Hull. Hull rushed for more than 1,000 yards on 5.1 yards per carry in 2021, also adding 264 yards and two touchdowns as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Slot receiver Malik Washington also returns after 44 catches for 578 yards, and Northwestern has a transfer quarterback with experience in Ryan Hilinski. Hilinski, a transfer from South Carolina, is a former top-100 prospect with five starts under his belt in Evanston.

On defense, veteran defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore sets the tone with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season, and Bryce Gallagher anchors the linebacking corps, returning with 90 tackles last season and seeking a breakout campaign.

How to make Nebraska vs. Northwestern picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations?